Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 77,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

IPAC traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $69.54. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,834. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.01. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.07 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41.

