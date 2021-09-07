Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,092 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 324,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 31,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.85. The stock had a trading volume of 383,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,559,859. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $240.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

