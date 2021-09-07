PotCoin (POT) Trading 5% Lower This Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 5% against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $2,145.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,490.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,433.33 or 0.07384975 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $669.36 or 0.01439768 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.78 or 0.00384545 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00126845 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.49 or 0.00577513 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.91 or 0.00574120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.14 or 0.00350909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006738 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,686,913 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.