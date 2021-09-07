PowerPool (CVP) Reaches One Day Volume of $17.04 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. PowerPool has a market cap of $55.52 million and approximately $17.04 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00003435 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00061044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00160932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00046062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $350.93 or 0.00743401 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,242,237 coins. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.