PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Trading Down 6%

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.48 and last traded at $33.72. Approximately 6,826 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 736,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

PWSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

About PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

