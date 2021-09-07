Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) rose 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.33 and last traded at $23.12. Approximately 14,897 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 278,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

PRAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -1.47.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $248,590.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcio Souza bought 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 411,250 shares of company stock worth $7,622,955. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

