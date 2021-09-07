Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Hits New 12-Month High at $136.99

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$136.99 and last traded at C$136.01, with a volume of 5955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$135.69.

PBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$127.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$135.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41. The firm has a market cap of C$5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 53.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$129.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$122.42.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

