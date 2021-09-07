Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.08

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Pro Medicus’s previous final dividend of $0.06.
The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.
About Pro Medicus
