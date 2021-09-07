Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $54.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PMCUF stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. Pro Medicus has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.29.

Get Pro Medicus alerts:

Pro Medicus Company Profile

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.