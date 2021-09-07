Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $54.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of PMCUF stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. Pro Medicus has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.29.
Pro Medicus Company Profile
