PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.30

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.30 and traded as low as C$2.29. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 80,531 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRV.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.90 in a report on Friday, June 4th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

