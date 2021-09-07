ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $152.82

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $152.82 and last traded at $152.74, with a volume of 1119137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.45.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.24.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 84.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 114.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth $640,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3,736.4% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.