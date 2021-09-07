ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.17

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 2084404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 250,531 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 23,962 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

