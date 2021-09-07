ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.17

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 2084404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 250,531 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 23,962 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

