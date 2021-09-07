PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of PTC by 59.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in PTC by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in PTC by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in PTC by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in PTC by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

PTC stock opened at $132.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $153.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

