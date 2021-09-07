PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PTK) Stock Position Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PTK) by 2,855.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PTK Acquisition were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PTK. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTK Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PTK Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in PTK Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in PTK Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PTK Acquisition by 190.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 68,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PTK Acquisition alerts:

Shares of PTK stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. PTK Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $11.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

PTK Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PTK).

Receive News & Ratings for PTK Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTK Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.