Puma VCT 12 plc (PU12) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Puma VCT 12 plc (LON:PU12) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 24.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Puma VCT 12’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PU12 stock opened at GBX 89.50 ($1.17) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.51. Puma VCT 12 has a 52 week low of GBX 77 ($1.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company has a market cap of £34.14 million and a P/E ratio of 6.90.

Puma VCT 12 Company Profile

Puma Vct 12 Plc is a fund of Puma Investments making growth capital. It make investments in established businesses based in the United Kingdom.

