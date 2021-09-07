Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748,010 shares during the quarter. Pure Storage comprises about 0.9% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG owned 0.37% of Pure Storage worth $20,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 181.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pure Storage by 82.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pure Storage by 41.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pure Storage by 3,322.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 22,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,623. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

