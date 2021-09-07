PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.950-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.500-$8.500 EPS.
PVH stock opened at $115.18 on Tuesday. PVH has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $121.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.29.
PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.
About PVH
PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.
