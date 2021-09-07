PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.950-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.500-$8.500 EPS.

PVH stock opened at $115.18 on Tuesday. PVH has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $121.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.29.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.58.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

