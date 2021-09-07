Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Performance Food Group Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Performance Food Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the food distribution company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.30.

NYSE PFGC opened at $46.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.13. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 161.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

