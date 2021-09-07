Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Raised by Analyst

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Quanta Services in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.46.

PWR stock opened at $116.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.22 and a 200 day moving average of $92.07. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $116.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

