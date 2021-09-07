Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOLD. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 1.8% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

