Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Conn’s, Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Conn’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CONN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of CONN opened at $24.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.58. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder Chisum Campbell 2012 Elizabeth sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $43,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $266,748.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,411.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,481. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter worth $8,836,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Conn’s by 176.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 397,771 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s during the second quarter worth about $9,483,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 486.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 334,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 211,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

