Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Tilly’s, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tilly’s in a report issued on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Tilly's alerts:

TLYS has been the topic of several other research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Tilly’s stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $445.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $3,162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Henry sold 92,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,456,570.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,750 shares in the company, valued at $928,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,938 shares of company stock worth $5,696,855. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.