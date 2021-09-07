Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for BRP Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) – Desjardins upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BRP in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.33.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Saturday. TD Securities boosted their price target on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$108.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$127.00.

TSE DOO opened at C$125.59 on Monday. BRP has a 52 week low of C$61.35 and a 52 week high of C$126.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$103.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$102.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.55%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

