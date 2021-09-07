QLC Chain Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. QLC Chain has a market cap of $9.74 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00061232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00132771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.00184600 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,604.73 or 0.07604901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,395.00 or 0.99989339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.68 or 0.00910726 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.