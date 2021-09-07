Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 181 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.79.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP stock traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.51. 10,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,819. The stock has a market cap of $86.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.31.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

