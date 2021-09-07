Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 669 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Shares of DHR traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.53. 19,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $234.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $333.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.30.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

