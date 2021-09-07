Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,321,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,752,000 after buying an additional 1,530,364 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.0% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 43.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $105.06. The company had a trading volume of 119,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,250,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $105.81. The firm has a market cap of $191.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on MS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

