Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $949,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded down $17.13 on Tuesday, hitting $372.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,800. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.86 and its 200 day moving average is $363.27. The firm has a market cap of $115.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

