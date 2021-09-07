Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 593 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,548,000 after buying an additional 105,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,420,000 after purchasing an additional 88,248 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,955,000 after buying an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,418,000 after buying an additional 128,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,323,000 after acquiring an additional 163,695 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $6.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,260. The company has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.72. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.14 and a 12-month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

