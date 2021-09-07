Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 161 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.51. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,402. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.68 and its 200 day moving average is $101.64. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

