Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 2,226 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF remained flat at $$40.79 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,332. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.19. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

