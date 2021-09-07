Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Increased to $129.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.46.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $116.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. Analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,426,000 after buying an additional 92,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after acquiring an additional 507,290 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,893,000 after acquiring an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,960,000 after acquiring an additional 291,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,180,000 after acquiring an additional 58,834 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

