Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 9th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of Quarterhill stock opened at C$2.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$300.30 million and a PE ratio of 82.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.50. Quarterhill has a 1 year low of C$1.77 and a 1 year high of C$3.11.

In other news, insider Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$25,548.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$126,462.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $101,368.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QTRH. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Quarterhill in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$3.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

