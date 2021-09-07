Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Position Increased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.70.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $155.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $106.54 and a one year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.08.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

