Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ramaco Resources in a report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on METC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.81.

Shares of METC stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.71 million, a PE ratio of 89.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.