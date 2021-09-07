Raydium Hits 1-Day Volume of $594.03 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.95 or 0.00025776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $865.25 million and $594.03 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00063248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00141252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.50 or 0.00198059 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.99 or 0.07730850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,281.61 or 1.00082597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.60 or 0.00926753 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,816,114 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

