Raymond James Increases NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target to C$7.50

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NXE traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,901,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,280. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$7.39.

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.