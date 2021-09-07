Raymond James Raises BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$137.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a research note released on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DOO. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of BRP to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$127.00.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$125.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$103.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$102.38. BRP has a 12-month low of C$61.35 and a 12-month high of C$126.42. The company has a market cap of C$10.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.55%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

