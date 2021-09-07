Refereum Trading Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Refereum has a market capitalization of $70.92 million and approximately $24.49 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00060146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00150801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.43 or 0.00738553 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00044223 BTC.

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

