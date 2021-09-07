Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,047 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $148,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in EOG Resources by 143.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $166,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,343 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 455.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 836,517 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $60,673,000 after purchasing an additional 685,839 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources stock opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.21. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

