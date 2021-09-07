Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,424 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 341,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,489,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 48.2% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 12,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 40.7% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

Shares of CVS opened at $87.47 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.32 and its 200-day moving average is $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

