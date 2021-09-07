Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.52

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.52 and last traded at $69.04, with a volume of 916491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.34.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REG. Truist upped their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day moving average of $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 3,442.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,609,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,750 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9,649.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,561,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,078 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,720,000 after acquiring an additional 989,151 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,998,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 909,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,291,000 after acquiring an additional 420,246 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

