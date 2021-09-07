Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $606.00 at Morgan Stanley

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $576.00 to $606.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.47% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.75.
REGN traded down $10.17 on Tuesday, hitting $669.40. 15,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $611.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.69.
In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total value of $672,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,009 shares of company stock worth $224,872,342 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
