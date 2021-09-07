Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $606.00 at Morgan Stanley

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $576.00 to $606.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.75.

REGN traded down $10.17 on Tuesday, hitting $669.40. 15,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $611.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.69.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total value of $672,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,009 shares of company stock worth $224,872,342 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

