Relx (LON:REL) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,220.00

Relx Plc (LON:REL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,220 ($29.00) and last traded at GBX 2,213 ($28.91), with a volume of 1084504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,191 ($28.63).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REL shares. UBS Group set a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,214.36 ($28.93).

The firm has a market capitalization of £42.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,097.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,933.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

Relx Company Profile (LON:REL)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

