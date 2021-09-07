Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) versus Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fate Therapeutics and Repligen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics 0 4 11 0 2.73 Repligen 0 0 5 0 3.00

Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $111.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.72%. Repligen has a consensus price target of $259.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.36%. Given Fate Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fate Therapeutics is more favorable than Repligen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Repligen shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Repligen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repligen has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Repligen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics $31.43 million 221.56 -$173.39 million ($1.52) -48.13 Repligen $366.26 million 44.39 $59.93 million $1.65 179.45

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Repligen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics -441.63% -27.96% -19.85% Repligen 19.65% 9.21% 7.31%

Summary

Repligen beats Fate Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs. The Filtration products offer a number of advantages to manufacturers of biologic drugs at volumes that span from pilot studies to clinical and commercial-scale production. The OEM products are represented by Protein A affinity ligands, which are a critical component of Protein A chromatography resins used in downstream purification and cell culture growth factor products. The company was founded by Alexander G. Rich and Paul R. Schimmel in May 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

