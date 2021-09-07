Request (REQ) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, Request has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $212.61 million and $20.25 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000450 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00153732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00045227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $349.95 or 0.00741104 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official website is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

