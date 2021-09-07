Reviewing Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and Accelerate Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Accelerate Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Rapid Micro Biosystems currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.44%. Accelerate Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.27%. Given Accelerate Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Accelerate Diagnostics is more favorable than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Accelerate Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Accelerate Diagnostics $11.16 million 33.45 -$78.21 million ($1.40) -4.34

Rapid Micro Biosystems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accelerate Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Accelerate Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A Accelerate Diagnostics -696.18% N/A -86.98%

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The firm’s products include Accelerate Pheno and Accelerate PhenoTest. The company was founded on May 26, 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

