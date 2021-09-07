Reviewing AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) & Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) and Infosys (NYSE:INFY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AppYea and Infosys’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppYea N/A N/A -$1.07 million N/A N/A Infosys $13.56 billion 7.52 $2.61 billion $0.61 39.39

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than AppYea.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AppYea shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Infosys shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of AppYea shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Infosys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

AppYea has a beta of 2.9, suggesting that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infosys has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AppYea and Infosys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A Infosys 1 5 1 1 2.25

Infosys has a consensus price target of $20.16, indicating a potential downside of 16.10%. Given Infosys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Infosys is more favorable than AppYea.

Profitability

This table compares AppYea and Infosys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppYea N/A N/A N/A Infosys 19.40% 27.75% 19.43%

Summary

Infosys beats AppYea on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppYea

AppYea, Inc. operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. The firm also focuses on healthy CBD products, software development, and lab testing and services. The company was founded on November 26, 2012 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

