Reviewing NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextSource Materials and First Majestic Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A First Majestic Silver $363.88 million 9.21 $23.09 million $0.18 72.94

First Majestic Silver has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and First Majestic Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -654.29% First Majestic Silver 16.67% 7.11% 4.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NextSource Materials and First Majestic Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A First Majestic Silver 0 2 1 0 2.33

First Majestic Silver has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.36%. Given First Majestic Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Risk and Volatility

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Majestic Silver has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Majestic Silver beats NextSource Materials on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine. The company was founded by Keith Neumeyer on September 26, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

