Reviewing Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) & Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.2% of Pixelworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Pixelworks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pixelworks and Tower Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $40.85 million 7.82 -$26.53 million ($0.39) -15.62 Tower Semiconductor $1.27 billion 2.47 $82.30 million $0.78 37.55

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tower Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pixelworks and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -65.70% -40.29% -27.93% Tower Semiconductor 7.72% 7.32% 5.18%

Risk & Volatility

Pixelworks has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pixelworks and Tower Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 3 1 0 2.25 Tower Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pixelworks currently has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.63%. Tower Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $38.17, indicating a potential upside of 30.31%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Pixelworks.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats Pixelworks on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc. engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs. The company was founded by Allen H. Alley, Michael G. West, Kenneth Hunkins, Robert Y. Greenberg and Bradley A. Zenger on January 16, 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

